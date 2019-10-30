Learn how to manage child depression & suicide at upcoming Pediatric Mental Health Symposium

Dr. Sarah Wakefield, Texas Tech Physician, department of Psychiatry Chair and Child and Adolescent Department at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center director, interviewed on KLBK Bright & Early about the upcoming Pediatric Mental Health Symposium.

According to Dr. Wakefield, suicide is the second leading cause of death nationwide for children ages 10 and up and is increasing. The purpose of the symposium is to educate attendees on how to address depression and suicide in children.

It will be held on Friday, November 1 in the Arnett Room of Covenant Children’s 6th Floor. The cost of registration is $15 and lunch will be provided. Those interested can register at covenanthealth.inreachce.com.

