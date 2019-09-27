Learn how to save a life & more at 8th annual South Plains Suicide Prevention Coalition Regional Symposium

Sharon Davis, Executive Director of Contact Lubbock, interviewed on KLBK Bright & Early about the 8th annual South Plains Suicide Prevention Coalition Regional Symposium.

The event will take place on Thursday October 3 from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. at the LCU Talkington Center for Nursing Education located at 1919 Frankford Ave.

The event is open to the public and registration is $60.

The day’s agenda is listed below:

8:00 a.m. Registration and Continental Breakfast

8:15 a.m. Welcome Taiya Jones-Castillo

8:30 a.m. “HOW TO SAVE A LIFE” This program has been presented to over 16,000 students over the last six years. This life saving program teaches students how to recognize the signals of suicide and what to do. Presented by Sharron Davis Executive Director Contact Lubbock.

10:30 a.m. “HOW TO EMPOWER THE RESILIENCY OF TEENAGERS” This presentation will include the brain science behind teen behavior, development, & mental health; practical tools for practitioners in aiding to create & sustain resilient teens and family systems; and resources to offer to teens/families in need of further mental intervention. Presented by Kayli Cross MS, LMFT, LCDC

12:00 to 1:00 BREAK FOR LUNCH ON YOUR OWN.

1:00 p.m. “ADOLESCENT GRIEF AFTER A SUICIDE” “EMERGE” for teens grieving a suicide loss. How to structure a group, the theories and activities that can help our young through the grieving process and the traumatic event. Presented by Amber Mattheus and Jacqueline Grajeda from the Hope & Healing Place Amarillo TX.

2:30 p.m. “SELF-INJURY AND SUICIDE” What causes a person to engage in Self-injury?Is there a connection between self-harm and suicide? How to talk to parents when their child is engaged in harming themselves. What are the warning signs of self-harm? What is the treatment? Presented by Taiya Jones-Castillo from DSHS.

4:30 p.m. Adjourn with six hours of CE Credits. You will go home with valuable handouts that with the presentations will help you SAVE LIVES.

Resource Lists:

Robbie’s’ Hope Adult Handbook. This valuable handbook was written from the perspective of youth and helps parents lean how to talk to their kids about the tough subjects.

Preventing Suicide: The Role of Highs Schools Teachers

Preventing Suicide: The Role of High School Mental Health Providers

How Are You Feeling Today? Template for making your own Mental Health Check-in posters.

How schools can incorporate Wellness Tools for Students.

Don’t Give Up Signs Template.

For more information, watch the video link above. Additional questions can be sent to info@contactlubbock.org or call 806-765-8393 or 806 787-6180.

(Press release provided by Contact Lubbock)