Leaving bulky furniture in the trash could get you fined

LUBBOCK, Texas – Throwing large, bulky furniture by a dumpster is considered illegal dumping in the City of Lubbock.

Illegal dumping is considered a class C misdemeanor and is punishable with up to a $2,000 fine.

Del Rio Mullen, a customer service supervisor with Lubbock Solid Waste said there are four citizen convenient stations for people to drop off their large furniture items.

“You’re clearing out your house, perfect, you can make a trip to the citizen convenient station, drop it off for free,” he said. “We are not going to charge you for the use of those roll-offs and you’re getting rid of it the proper way where it’s not cluttering up our alleys or in some cases even our roadways.”

Mullen said it’s important to drop off items at the proper stations because leaving them in the alleys could cause problems.

“It becomes a public nuisance because we don’t know it’s out there, we don’t get it picked up and it just sits and it starts to rot and it can become a home to vermin and rats,” he said.

For a list of the convenience stations, click here.