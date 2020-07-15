LEDA and Workforce Solutions partner to enhance truck driving course at South Plains College

LUBBOCK, Texas — Despite rising unemployment, the demand for trade jobs like truck driving is increasing.

“Every year we issue a new training list for the area saying these are the jobs we need and truck driving has always been one of them,” Martin Aguirre, CEO of South Plains Workforce Solutions said.

Lubbock Economic Development Alliance and Workforce Solutions have collaborated to help enhance the commercial truck driving program at South Plains College.

By purchasing four semi-truck driving simulators, students will be trained on how to drive through all weather conditions before even getting behind the wheel of an actual vehicle.

“Those simulators can simulate different types of trucks, as well as different types of driving conditions,” LEDA President and CEO John Osborne said. “That way you can learn to be driving a truck up and down a mountain or in a rain and snow type of environment.”

Through using the simulators with regular classroom training and real-time road driving, the class will be able to accommodate more drivers and get them trained for their CDL in just four weeks.

LEDA and Workforce Solutions feel this investment will help employ more people in the South Plains while filling jobs that are in high demand.

“It’s been very beneficial for us, and it’s going to continue to be because we’re going to continue to need truck drivers,” Aguirre said.