LEDA announces Skywriter MD adding more than 100 jobs, investing $400,00 in Downtown Lubbock

(LUBBOCK) – The Lubbock Economic Development Alliance (LEDA) announces the expansion of Skywriter MD, a medical scribe company, will expand to downtown Lubbock creating 130 new jobs and $400,000 of capital investment for the Lubbock community.

Skywriter MD plans to utilize Lubbock’s position as the hub for health care in West Texas and hire more than 100 new virtual scribe positions, allowing physicians to spend more time with patients. The company’s expansion into a facility at 1921 Broadway contributes to Lubbock’s continued growth in and around downtown.

“We could not be happier with our choice in expanding into Lubbock and are looking forward to establishing a trusted partnership with the community,” said Elaine Widner Vice President, Administration. “Working with the team at the Lubbock Economic Development Alliance was an important, key piece in our decision.”

The experience these positions provide in medical terminology, electronic medical record software and physician workflow creates a well-rounded skill set for the employees. Medical students make up the majority of these positions making them a competitive candidate for the medical field or continued course of study.

John Osborne, CEO and president of LEDA, is pleased with the additional development taking place in downtown and the opportunities this provides many part-time students who are interested in pursuing higher education in the medical field.

“Skywriter MD coming to downtown Lubbock presents a great opportunity for students who are on the pre-health track,” said Osborne. “This is a great company to work for while being a part of a rapidly transforming health care system.”

“I am extremely pleased to welcome Skywriter MD to Lubbock,” said Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope. “Lubbock’s newest corporate citizen is creating 130 new jobs and helping Lubbock’s redevelopment efforts by locating Downtown. Above all, Skywriter MD’s virtual scribe service will provide valuable high tech support and new opportunities to benefit Lubbock’s regional healthcare system. This is great news for Lubbock and our economy.”