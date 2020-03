LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) — The following is a press release from the United Family. Meeting the needs of all guests is at the heart of The United Family of stores. Beginning on Thursday, March 19, 2020, every store will have a dedicated shopping time from store opening until 9 a.m. on Monday and Thursday for shoppers older than 60 and guests who have compromised immune systems.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the populations at a higher risk of severe illness by COVID-19, or coronavirus, includes older adults and those who have compromised immune systems. We are asking our neighbors to help us provide those most vulnerable groups access to essential products.