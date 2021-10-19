Legacy Play Village changes opening for new park to Fall 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas – Legacy Play Village board members said they have extended the reopening of the park for Fall 2022.

Zoe Metcalf, chairman of the non-profit for Legacy Play Village, said the park closed in 2018 after it faced constant vandalism and littering.

“The ground cover that was used was woodchips, and so that collected a lot of debris,” said Metcalf, “There were fires. There were things that were broken, stolen, that sort of thing.”

The original Legacy Play Village was torn down and redesigned. The plan was to start the building process in September 2021 with a plan to open the redesigned park October 3.

However, Metcalf said concerns of the pandemic caused them to take a pause on planning and raising funds.

“You know, there were things that the community definitely needed to focus on that didn’t involve raising funds for a playground,” said Metcalf. “We were also very concerned about the safety of community volunteers who might come together to help build the playground, because in a time of COVID, it’s difficult to assemble a thousand volunteers and assure their safety.”

Metcalf said they are working with the city’s parks and recreation department to get guidence on playground equipment that is durable and easy to maintain. Metcalf said that the new park equipment will be accessible to people with all abilities.

“There will be specialized equipment that can accommodate wheelchairs that come, it can accommodate children who have some special needs in terms of seating,” said Metcalf. “There will [also] be seating that accommodate both the parent and the child at the same time.”

Sonia Perez said she and her family were at the park when it first opened in 2002, when she was in the third grade. She said she shares fond memories of playing with her family.

“My aunt would take me and all my cousins over there. And we were there for the grand opening where they where they cut the ribbon,” said Perez. “As a little kid, you look at it and you’re like, oh, my gosh, there’s a castle, there is a castle in the middle of our city.”

Perez said she hopes the park opens soon so she can share the same fun memories she had with her children.

“My son, just being a little boy, has so much energy, and I know that he would love a park like [Legacy Play Village] if they somehow got it back together,” said Perez, “I wouldn’t mind having [my kid’s] birthday parties and stuff again there, too.”

Metcalf said they are still raising funds for the park. To donate to park’s rebuilding efforts, click here.