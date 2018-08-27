Legacy Play Village closes Tuesday for playground rebuild Photo provided by Friends of Legacy Play Village [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Legacy Play Village ( Nexstar/Staff ) [ + - ]

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The following is a news release from Friends of Legacy Play Village Community Playground Corp.:

Effective Tuesday, August 28, Legacy Play Village will be closed in preparation for the “Next Generation” community playground rebuild.

Legacy Play Village (in its current state) is tired and in need of extensive repair, but better yet, it needs a new Legacy! It is time to rebuild our well-worn community playground for the next generation. The Legacy Play Village legacy lives on through many volunteers who were part of the initial build and those in the community who were the first children to play on the new playground back in 2002 and are now the adults in our community that will help us rebuild!

Friends of Legacy Play Village Community Playground Corp. have empowered a steering committee, “The Next Generation”, to make a new playground a reality in 2019/2020. The Next Generation will use new construction products, colors and play features, including integration of ‘special needs’ opportunities.

You have an opportunity to be on the ground floor, helping to launch Legacy Play Village into a new era of service in our West Texas Community. It is time and we invite anyone interested to be a part of the “Next Generation” to create a new playground. We have already started to assemble a great team of volunteers to lead this steering committee toward success.

For more information, visit the Legacy Play Village website here.

Want to volunteer? Click on the volunteer tab on the home page and complete the volunteer form. We will be in touch soon.

(News release from Friends of Legacy Play Village Community Playground Corp)