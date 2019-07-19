Legacy Play Village Design Day on Saturday, July 20 in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from Legacy Play Village Next Generation:

The Lubbock community is invited to Design Day this Saturday, July 20 to give input about the redesign and rebuilding of the next generation Legacy Play Village. Children of all ages are invited to meet with Play by Design, the playground designer, and share their vision for their ideal playground.

The event begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 20 at the Legacy Play Village site, 6401 Marsha Sharp Freeway. The morning session begins with a meeting hosted by the designer to hear about playground ideas. The event continues with family-friendly fun until 2 p.m.

Everyone is invited to return at 6 p.m. for the grand reveal of the new playground design, drawn by the designer that afternoon after hearing the morning feedback. The evening event will include entertainment and food trucks until 8 p.m.

Prior to Design Day, children are invited to draw a picture of their ideal playground to bring to the event for a drawing competition. Winners will be announced in the evening session before the design reveal. The drawing sheet can be found on the Legacy Play Village Facebook page at www.facebook.com/LPVNextGeneration

The full schedule of events is below.

10 – 11 a.m. – Play by Design meeting with community children

11 a.m. – 2 p.m. – Food trucks, shopping, information booths, face painting, bounce house, etc.

11 a.m. – 12 p.m. – Raider Red and Masked Rider Meet and Greet

11:30 am – 12 p.m. – Lubbock Police Department K9 Unit demonstration

12 p.m. – 12:30 p.m. – Lubbock Fire Department safety presentation

6 p.m. – 6:45 p.m. – Playground Design Presentation – Play by Design, Ithaca, NY

6:45 – 8 p.m. – Entertainment by The Local Nobodys; food trucks available

(News release from Legacy Play Village Next Generation)