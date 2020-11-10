Legacy Play Village provides updates regarding project

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, the Legacy Play Village Next Generation Steering Committee released update on their project to rebuild Legacy Play Village.

Legacy Play Village is located at 6401 Marsha Sharp Freeway in Southwest Lubbock.

It’s scheduled to reopen to the public in October 2021.

The following is a press release from the Legacy Play Village Next Generation Steering Committee:

Today, the Legacy Play Village Next Generation Steering Committee, formed in 2018 to explore, design, and manage a project to rebuild the Legacy Play Village, officially announced updates to their project plan for the beloved community playground. Due to the challenges experienced by the entire community and throughout the country, the decision has been made to delay the construction portion of the project by one full year. The build will commence on September 20, 2021, and the new and improved playground will be completed on October 3, 2021. This delay allows the steering committee to ensure that the funds and materials needed are in place and also provides much-needed time to plan for any extraordinary volunteer health and safety concerns during the build itself.

Meanwhile, the steering committee has been working with local first responder organizations to redesign the 2- to 5-year-old area with a first-responder theme. The area will now include firehouses, police cars, a firetruck, an ambulance, and many more themed amenities that allow us to honor local first responders and inspire our child guests to imagine themselves as the heroes they absolutely can be. More information on this redesigned section of the playground will be made public soon.



To share their excitement about the upcoming 10 months of planning and progress, the steering committee also recently announced the launch of their new website, designed to keep the community informed about project updates and to provide ways for the community to engage with and support the Legacy Play Village rebuild. You can learn about the project timeline, see bios for the board and steering committee members, purchase an engraved picket or brick to be installed at the playground, sponsor a piece of playground equipment, or even secure your right to name a section of the new Legacy Play Village! Visit www.legacyplayvillage.com today to learn more about this exciting community project.



Steering committee chairman Zoe Metcalf said of these significant updates to the project plan, “In light of the substantial impact Coronavirus has had on our community, our board of directors felt it only prudent to slide the project timeline out. Basic human needs and supporting the economy are top-ofmind for everyone right now, and, while we believe playgrounds meet an essential need in every community, we wanted to pause and regroup and give this community the chance to do the same. We are confident that together we will construct an amazing playground 10 months from now that will provide substantial benefit to our community for years to come. We invite everyone to follow our progress on our new website and to make your commitment to the Legacy Play Village project so that we can say ‘Just let them play‘ in October 2021.”



About Legacy Play Village: Legacy Play Village is a community-built playground in Lubbock, TX that was originally constructed in 2002. At that time, it was the largest community-built playground in the United States. Since then, the playground has provided many years of adventures and creative experiences for children from Lubbock and across the South Plains. For safety reasons, the playground had to be torn down in the fall of 2018, and a steering committee was formed to envision a new Legacy Play Village for the next generation. Designed with community input, the new playground will be funded and built with community support. It is scheduled for completion and reopening in October 2021.