Legacy Play Village’s new park set to open to the public October 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Legacy Play Village’s new location is scheduled to reopen to the public in October 2021. Legacy Play Village is located at 6401 Marsha Sharp Freeway in Southwest Lubbock.

The build will commence on September 20, 2021, and the new and improved playground will be completed on October 3, 2021. This delay allows the steering committee to ensure that the funds and materials needed are in place and also provides much-needed time to plan for any extraordinary volunteer health and safety concerns during the build itself.

0The area will now include firehouses, police cars, a firetruck, an ambulance, and many more themed amenities that allow us to honor local first responders and inspire our child guests to imagine themselves as the heroes they absolutely can be. More information on this redesigned section of the playground will be made public soon.



Visit www.legacyplayvillage.com today to learn more about this exciting community project.



