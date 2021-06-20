Legal Aid of Northwest Texas offering free pro se workshops on divorce in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from Lubbock County:

Attorney Connie Lawrence with Legal Aid of NorthWest Texas will be conducting a series of free workshops on preparing divorce paperwork to help people who are representing themselves in court.



The first workshop in the series, Starting the Divorce, will take place, Monday, June 21, 2021, 10:00 AM, in the Lubbock County Law Library, located at 916 Main Street, 3rd floor, Suite 306.



Connie will conduct subsequent workshops on divorce, July 6 and July 19, at 10:00 AM, in the Lubbock County Law Library.

The Lubbock County Law Library is open to the public to assist patrons with conducting legal research and locating legal forms. Notary services are also available.

“When in doubt, go to the library—the Lubbock County Law Library.”

(News release from Lubbock County)