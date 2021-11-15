Legal Aid Society of Lubbock, Inc. holding Winchester gun safe raffle on Nov. 19

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Legal Aid Society of Lubbock, Inc.:

Legal Aid Society is wrapping up our fundraiser for 2021. We are raffling a Winchester 26 gun safe, on November 19th @11:00 a.m. at the Lubbock County Courthouse Gazebo. If not for the generous donation of Glasheen, Valles and Inderman this event could not be possible. Tickets will be available until November 18th in our office in the County Annex building, 916 Main Suite 103.

Legal Aid Society of Lubbock was created by the Lubbock County Bar Association over 40 years ago when a group of Lubbock attorneys realized that the need for pro bono legal services far outstripped what they could provide. Since that time, we have provided first rate legal representation to the low-income residents of Lubbock County and have added thirteen other counties in the South Plains.

In 2019, we served 1,966 clients. In over 67% of those cases our client had been a victim of domestic violence. In 2020 alone, the staff answered 55,047 phone calls and assisted 26,928 walk-ins applying for legal aid. Your support will continue to provide 14 surrounding counties a legal right to representation.

This is one of the ways we continue the work of improving our community and providing first-rate legal services to those who need us most, and that is why we are asking for your support for this event. The proceeds from the raffle all come directly back to Legal Aid and allow us to continue providing effective counsel to the citizens of Lubbock and the surrounding counties.

(Press release from the Legal Aid Society of Lubbock, Inc.)