Legal Aid Society of Lubbock “Keeping it Safe” with Winchester gun safe raffle

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Legal Aid Society of Lubbock, Inc.:

Legal Aid Society is wrapping up our last fundraiser for the year. If it weren’t for Glasheen, Valles and Inderman this could not be possible this raffle is part of our clay shoot tournament we hosted on November 13th.

We are raffling off a Winchester 26 gun safe, on December 9th @2:00 pm at the Lubbock County Courthouse Gazebo. Tickets will be available until December 8th in our office 916 Main Suite 103.

Legal Aid Society of Lubbock was created by the Lubbock County Bar Association over 40 years ago when a group of Lubbock attorneys realized that the need for pro bono legal services far outstripped what they could provide. Since that time, we have provided first rate legal representation to the low-income residents of Lubbock County and have added thirteen other counties in the South Plains. In 2019, we served 1,966 clients. In over 67% of those cases our client had been a victim of domestic violence.

In these difficult times, we hosted our 1st Annual Keeping It Safe Clay Shoot Tournament. This is one of the ways we continue the work of improving our community and providing first-rate legal services to those who need us most, and that is why we are asking for your support for this event. The proceeds from the raffle all come directly back to Legal Aid and allow us to continue providing effective counsel to the citizens of Lubbock and the surrounding counties.

(New release from the Legal Aid Society of Lubbock, Inc.)