Legal expert speaks on gun ownership

LUBBOCK, Texas — As Texans continue to purchase guns to protect their families and homes, one legal expert talked about the importance of knowing gun rights and laws.

Donnie Yandell, Chief Public Defender at the Caprock Regional Public Defender Office, said that Chapter 9 of the Texas Penal Code says that gun owners have a right to protect their property.

However, he said force and deadly force are different and will have to be determined as reasonable by a court of law.

“If people in Austin have a different idea of what reasonable is, then people in West Texas and Houston might have a different idea,” he said. “That’s the scariest part is that what the jury considers to be reasonable what the prosecutor, what the cop considers to be reasonable.”

Joseph Fuss said he has owned guns since he was a teenager. He said people should be able to protect themselves if needed.

“I think that everybody should carry a gun, but i also think everyone should go through the training,” he said.

In addition, he said there’s a responsibility that gun owners have to know when it is appropriate to use their weapon.

“I feel that as a gun owner you need to do everything you can to not have to pull the trigger,” he said. “I don’t think it’s worth ending someones life. If you can go inside of your own home and lock the door, why not? What’s it going to hurt.”

Yandell said the best thing is to do is to consider using other alternatives before using a gun.

“My recommendation is if you get the police there and let them do their jobs it’s a lot safer for you, and a lot safer for everyone involved,” he said.