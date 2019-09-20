Legally blind, Caleb Snapp still marches for the Pirate Pride band

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock-Cooper High School senior Caleb Snapp is legally blind, but that did not stop him from joining the Pirate Pride band.

“The biggest issue I have on the field is not having … any peripheral vision,” Caleb said. “I can’t see anything to the side of me. I can only see what is directly in front of me, and nothing below me as well.”

This is Caleb’s first year with his seeing-eye-dog, Grit. Grit stays on the sidelines for the band performances on the football field during halftime shows on Friday nights.

Use the video link above to see Caleb, his percussion coordinator and his mom talk about his achievement.