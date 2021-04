LUBBOCK, Texas -- An argument at a Popeyes drive-thru led to a shots fired call when a woman shot a gun in the air. Police said the gunshot happened after another customer complained when the woman didn't pull out of the drive-thru to look for cash blown away by the wind.

According to a police report, the incident happened around 8:50 p.m. Monday when the suspect was trying to pay for food in the drive-thru at Popeyes on 3rd Street and University Avenue.