LUBBOCK, Texas– A memorial service for Dean Weese, former basketball coach for the Wayland Baptist University Flying Queens, will be held on Sunday, according to a press release for the university.

The service will occur at Godley Middle School in Goldey, Texas, with retired Wayland Director of Alumni Relations Danny Andrews officiating.

Wayland called Weese “a legendary women’s basketball coach who amassed an incredible 1,207- 197 record.”

Weese has been inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame, Texas High School Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame, Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame, and Panhandle Sports Hall of Fame.

Coach Weese passed away on Saturday, October 28, at the age of 88. A private service will be held for the family in addition to the service in Godley.