LUBBOCK, Texas — According to a press release, the Latin Breed was set to perform “A Tejano Night to Remember’ at the Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences on August 11 at 7:30 p.m.

The Latin Breed is one of “the most distinctive Tejano bands to survive the Chicano/Tejano renaissance,” the press release stated.

Tickets were set to go on sale to the public on March 3 at 10:00 a.m. According to the press release, prices ranged from $35 to $100 plus taxes and fees.

Tickets can be purchased here, by calling ETIX at 1 (800) 514-3849 or in person at the box office.