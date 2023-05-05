LUBBOCK, Texas — On Saturday, May 6, young entrepreneurs will set up lemonade stands on the streets of Lubbock to work to make their own money.

Thousands of Lubbock youth have registered for Lemonade Day, attended workshops, participate in online training, and more to ensure they are prepared for owning and operating their own business.

Participants will learn valuable life lessons such as creating and executing your own business plan, providing customer service, and earning their own money.

All Lubbock residents and Texas Tech students are asked to go out on Saturday to support Lubbock’s youth and buy a glass of lemonade to make the young entrepreneurs successful.

You can find a lemonade stand near you, here.