LUBBOCK, Texas – Lemurs are the world’s most endangered mammals according to the Lemur Conservation Network. But here at home, one rescue has 29 lemurs in their care.

The Ringtail Ranch works with unique animals that look cute on the outside but are more complex than people may think.

“When they’re bottle fed babies, human raised, something happens to them psychologically that causes them to become aggressive or try to dominate you down the road,” said Jeanna Treider, director of the Ringtail Ranch lemur rescue.

The nonprofit ranch takes in abused and unwanted lemurs, providing them with a new home in West Texas. Treider says that people often get lemurs as pets, not knowing the type of care that goes into them, often seeing lemurs in terrible conditions.

“The worst case we had was Max. Max weighed less than two pounds, he was starved, he had no hair, he had a broken nose, broken teeth, broken fingers and a broken tail. He was a very, very serious case,” said Treider.

The ranch worked hard to help Max recover, hoping they can do the same to any lemur they take in.

“It’s a lifetime commitment, they can live into their 30s and need the appropriate veterinarian picked out and appropriate enclosures for them,” said Treider, “They do need a lot of space, they can jump 10 feet and they need lots of sunshine and 24/7 care.”

Treider is working to build the facility to USDA specifications in hopes of exhibiting the lemurs and providing proper education.

“I think animal education is extremely important for people to learn about, and Lubbock doesn’t really have anything like that and I feel that it would be a really great place for us to grow,” said Treider.

The ranch hopes to offer tours soon but can be found at Critterfest at the Science Spectrum on June 23-26. For more information on Critterfest you can click here. For more information on how you can support the rescue through donations you can visit their website here.