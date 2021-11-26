Lengthy armed standoff near airport is over, LPD says 1 suspect in custody

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police confirmed shortly after 9:00 a.m. Friday that a suspect was taken into custody after a roughly 33-hour standoff at the Lubbock National Guard Amory.

Near Regis Street and Interstate 27 (Nexstar/Staff)

Related Story: SWAT callout, Regis at I-27, police ask motorists to avoid the area

Police were called to the armory, at the intersection of Regis Street and Interstate 27, at 11:41 p.m. Wednesday for the report of a suicidal subject. Police and later FBI agents were then in an armed standoff with the man.

According to police, all roadways closed at I-27 and Regis Street were also reopened.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.