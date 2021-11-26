Lengthy armed standoff near airport is over, LPD says 1 suspect in custody

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police confirmed shortly after 9:00 a.m. Friday that a suspect was taken into custody after a roughly 33-hour standoff at the Lubbock National Guard Amory.
Police were called to the armory, at the intersection of Regis Street and Interstate 27, at 11:41 p.m. Wednesday for the report of a suicidal subject. Police and later FBI agents were then in an armed standoff with the man.
According to police, all roadways closed at I-27 and Regis Street were also reopened.
