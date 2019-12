LUBBOCK, Texas — Two subjects are in custody after a lengthy police chase occurred in Lubbock Saturday night.

Police were chasing a vehicle all around the city. The chase started around 8 p.m. and concluded around 8:45 p.m.

The chase ended at Tulane Street and Ursuline Street near a former elementary school, according to the Department of Public Safety. Both subjects exited the vehicle and were arrested on foot.

