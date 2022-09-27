LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, the Lubbock Entertainment/Performing Arts Association (LEPAA) announced Tim Collins will end his almost decade-long tenure as chairman of the board in October.

Collins, however, will remain on the board of directors and continue to serve in an advisory position for the executive team.

“I accepted the position of chairman of the Founding Board of Directors in 2013 with a big dream and an equally big task of bringing together a team of community members who would work to raise more than $100 million to build The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences,” said Collins in a LEPAA press release. “The Hall is in a good place, and this is an opportune time for me to focus on other important aspects of my life.”

Current board member, local business owner and community volunteer, Mark Bass of Pennington, Bass and Associates, will become chairman of the LEPAA board in October, LEPAA said.

The LEPAA Founding Board of Directors was established in 2013 with the purpose of raising funds and oversight of construction efforts to build the state-of-the-art Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences, the press release said.

LEPAA is transitioning from the founding board to an operational-focused board.

