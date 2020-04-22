LEPAA confirms COVID-19 exposure at Buddy Holly Hall construction site

LUBBOCK, Texas– On Wednesday, the Lubbock Entertainment and Performing Arts Association confirmed that a subcontractor at the Buddy Holly Hall construction site tested positive for COVID-19, or coronavirus.

The executive director for LEPAA, Michelle Stephens, released the statement below:

“Late Tuesday afternoon we were notified that a subcontractor at The Buddy Holly Hall has tested positive for COVID-19. Effective immediately after notification, the Buddy Holly Hall construction site has been shut down through Monday, April 27.

LEPAA and Lee Lewis Construction, Inc., are working with the City of Lubbock Health Department and city officials to determine appropriate safety measures needed before resuming construction work. Our number one priority is the safety and health of the men and women working at The Buddy Holly Hall, and we will do everything possible to ensure a safe work environment and prevent further spread of the Coronavirus.

We ask that the community joins us in keeping The Buddy Holly Hall construction team members and families in your prayers.“