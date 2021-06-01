LEPC hosting 2021 Support Our First Responders Campaign on Saturday, July 10

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Lubbock County Office of Emergency Management:

The Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) is pleased to announce our Support Our First Responders Campaign to be held July 10th, 2021.

This campaign is designed to solicit donation of bottled water, PowerAde, Gatorade and/or monetary donations to purchase said items, for distribution to first responders throughout the South Plains Region.

We are seeking support from citizens and community partners to help meet this unmet need, this year, as the usual yearly donations from our volunteer organizations active in disasters has been curtailed by COVID-19 response issues.

We request businesses, organizations and/or private citizens with the ability to assist in this campaign, be prepared to donate at a designated donation site, to be announced by your local Office of Emergency Management.

We are also encouraging faith based organizations to consider collecting donations over the 10th of July weekend and coordinate with your local Office of Emergency Management for pickup and distribution.

For questions related to this campaign please contact your local Office of Emergency Management.

Lubbock County Office of Emergency Management can be contacted at 806 775-7300 or cthetford@lubbockcounty.gov.

The Lubbock County collection point will be at:

Market Street

3405 50th Street (Intersection 50th Street and Indiana Ave.)

July 10th, 2021

From 9:00 AM until 6:00 PM

