LEPC kicks off campaign to support first responders

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, the The Lubbock County Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) will be hosting a campaign to support our local first responders, stated in a press release.

LEPC will be holding their Support Our First Responders Campaign donation drop off at the at the Market Street at 3405 50th Street (the corner of 50th Street and Indiana Avenue) from 9:00 am until 7:00 pm.

The press release said the donation is designed to get essential items for first responders such as bottled water, PowerAde, Gatorade and/or monetary donations to purchase these items, to distribute to First Responders throughout the South Plains Region.

LEPC said the supply of these items has gone down due to COVID-19.