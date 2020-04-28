LERT unveils proposed “Lubbock Safe Guidelines” to reopen businesses

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Economic Recovery Task Force (LERT) unveiled a proposed online portal for approval by the Lubbock City Council. The city council met Tuesday afternoon. The portal would allow businesses to sign up and state their intent to follow the proposed guidelines.

Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope appointed LERT in mid-April with United Family CEO Robert Taylor and City Councilman Steve Massengale as co-chairs.

LERT originally wanted to mandate items for reopening Lubbock businesses, but it was overruled by the governor’s order on Monday. Many items were changed to “should” instead of “must” because of the governor’s order.

EverythingLubbock.com covered the Monday announcement by Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

The following are the proposed Lubbock Safe Guidelines:

Hand sanitizer stations should be at the entrance of every business

At-risk persons should stay at home

Face masks should be worn by customers and might be required by employees to the extent it does not violate the governor’s executive order

6-foot social distancing should be followed

Employees should be trained on cleaning and disinfecting procedures

Employees and volunteers should use hand sanitizer or wash hands between customers

Physical barriers should be placed where possible to help keep distance

Employees should be tested for temperature and asked about symptoms before each shift

Touchless payment should be encouraged

Cleaning every 30 minutes should be done

Signs and marking should be placed to help with spacing (and required to the extent that it does not violate the governor’s order)

In shopping malls, children under 18 should be accompanied by an adult

Food courts and other social gathering places in malls should (and possibly must) remain closed

LERT will ask big box retailers to limit occupancy (usually 25 percent or less). It cannot be mandated because of the governor’s order

Restaurants asked to limit 6 or less per table, reservations encouraged so people don’t stand in line, buffet to be avoided – menu items only

LERT will ask restaurants to have all employees wear masks, tables sanitized between customers,

Non-essential medical places, asking patients to wait in their vehicle until called to the exam room for the doctor

Employees of non-essential medical places strongly encouraged to wear face masks and gloves

Childcare providers asked to have pickup and drop-off outside, not indoors.

Childcare providers asked to serve individual meals, not shared meals

Houses of worship, if possible do outside or drive-up services, alternate rows if indoors, no childcare unless certain requirements met, staff to sanitize between services. Please don’t pass a collection plate, and sacraments should be done without common touch items

Event centers (like theaters) should close playgrounds or other common areas

Outdoor gatherings including graduations or political events, please maintain social distancing and face coverings, food and drinks kept in designated areas, tables and chairs etc. cleaned within two hours after the event ends

Outdoor flea markets, please follow restaurant rules for food, and outdoor event rules as well

Warehouse and distribution centers should clean touch points every two hours

LERT wanted to allow personal care businesses, gyms, bowling alleys, and bars to be part of phase 1 of its plan, but they were pushed back because of the governor’s order on Monday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. If the proposed Lubbock Safe Guidelines are approved Tuesday evening by the city council, we will request a full copy of them to post in this story.

Related Story: Watch live, city council work session with Lubbock Economic Recovery Task Force discussion

CLICK HERE for ongoing coverage of coronavirus — sometimes called COVID-19