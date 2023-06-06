LUBBOCK, Texas — There have been steps forward for Lubbock County households as to financial insecurity, according to a press release from United Way and United For ALICE. ALICE stands for Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed.

Still, Lubbock faces challenges ahead when it comes to poverty.

In the first two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, the report showed that 54,121 households or 44% struggled to afford basics by 2021. Of those households, 21,840 were in poverty.

The calculation included 32,281 families defined as ALICE because they earned “above the Federal Poverty Level but less than what’s needed to survive in the modern economy.”

According to the press release, childcare workers, home health aides and cashiers or other low-wage jobs with little to no savings and one emergency from poverty, are considered ALICE.

While the pandemic caused significant financial difficulties for families, pandemic relief did help to mitigate it to some extent, the release said. But as benefits diminish and inflation continues, more financial stress is expected.

United Way also said there were racial disparities with higher percentages of Black and Hispanic households compared to White households.

Statistics provided by Lubbock Area United Way.

Vulnerable households also included single-female-headed households.

The additional report insights from United Way and United For ALICE were as such:

Texas ranked 32nd in financial hardship among all 50 states, with one of the nation’s highest percentages of households struggling to make ends meet in 2021, according to the press release.

“It could have been so much worse for these families, whose struggle to feed their families, afford health care, and access quality education was often hidden in plain sight until the pandemic,” said United Way Vice President of Community Impact, Amanda McAfee.

McAfee also said, “Equipped with the ALICE name and data, we can do even better to develop effective policies, invest in solutions, and track our progress toward reducing financial hardship in Lubbock County and the surrounding area. We have an opportunity to build on what was learned during the pandemic as ALICE continues to face economic uncertainty.”