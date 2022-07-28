LUBBOCK, Texas — LEVEL13 Agency announced signing the entire Texas Tech Women’s basketball team to an NIL deal Thursday afternoon. It is one of the first in the country to go toward a collegiate women’s program and the biggest NIL deal of its kind so far in women’s athletics — at least locally, and perhaps nationally as well.

Members of the Lady Raiders basketball team and representatives of LEVEL13 made the announcement just before 2:30 p.m. Each player will earn $25,000 in the deal.

The following is a statement from LEVEL13:

The following is a statement from LEVEL13:

“We are proud to announce that Level 13 Agency has committed $25,000.00 per Lady Raider in the Women’s Basketball Locker Room! We see you, we hear you, and we support you, ladies! #LΞVΞLUPLADIΞS”

This deal is one of, if not the biggest team-wide locker room deals for a women’s sport in the country! Follow @level13agency across social media for the most up-to-date information!