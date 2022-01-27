LEVELLAND, Texas — The Levelland Animal Shelter said it is at maximum capacity, so for the next 24 hours, it’s offering free adoptions before beginning to euthanize animals.

Officer Crystal Goforth with the Levelland Animal Shelter said the shelter asked the public to come out and adopt a pet.

There are several dogs and cats available. The shelter is located at 109 Commerce Drive in Levelland, and their phone number is 806-891-0829.

According to a Levelland Animal Shelter Facebook post, the shelter was “at capacity and will euthanize in 24 hours.”