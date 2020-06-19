Levelland Animal Shelter quarantining after distemper case

LEVELLAND, Texas – The city of Levelland announced Friday that it will be quarantining the city’s animal shelter because of a case of distemper in one of the dogs.

Distemper is a highly contagious, often fatal, viral disease of domestic dogs and other animals.

Levelland Police Chief Albert Garcia said the shelter will not be accepting surrendered animals until the situation has passed.

According to a release, the city is working with the Texas Department of State Health Services, local veterinarians and Levelland Animal Friends to determine the best course of action.

The following is the full text of an announcement from the City of Levelland:

City Animal Shelter to Remain Closed for Quarantine

The City of Levelland has confirmed a case of distemper . one of the dogs housed at the Levelland Animal Shelter. D.temper a highly contagious viral disease of domestic dogs and other animals such as (ferrets., skunks, and raccoons. Often fatal, distemper is a multisystemic (affecting multiple organs) disease that affects the respiratory, gastrointestinal, and central nervous systems, and is spread through inhalation.

This diagnosis has caused the shelter to be utilized as a quarantine area, with no new animals being admitted until the situation has passed. “We will not be accept.g surrendered animals and our Animal Control Officers will address other calls as the situation warrants to ensure the safety of the community,” said Albert Garcia, Levelland Police Chief.

The City of Levelland is work.g with the Texas Department of State Health Services, local veterinarians and Levelland Animal Friends to determine the best course of action. The plan right now involves testing of all shelter animals All animals that test negative, must continue to be quarantined and re-tested .14 days. After a second negative test, the animal is considered clear of distemper, according to those veterinary professionals consulted. “We are grateful to the Levelland Animal Friends for arranging to cover the cost of these tests,” said Garcia.

Positive tests will be addressed on a case by case basis in a manner that will minimize the risk to animals at the Levelland Animal Shelter and the animal population . Levelland while working within the resources available to the City of Levelland.