LUBBOCK, Texas-– A 15-year-old boy from Levelland lost his life after a crash on Sunday at 3:37 p.m. according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS said the truck was traveling north on Hartford Road, just south of Jamaica Road when it traveled off the roadway’s left side and into the ditch on the westside.

Additionally, the driver “overcorrected to the right” which caused the truck to travel across the road and into the opposite ditch. The truck rolled before coming to a final rest, said DPS.

According to DPS the 15-year-old was “killed due to injuries sustained during the crash.” DPS said he was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The report stated weather conditions were clear and roads were dry. The minor was not wearing a seatbelt during the time of the crash, said DPS.