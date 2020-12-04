Levelland Braum’s to open Saturday

This is a press release from Braum’s.

Levelland, Texas – Braum’s continues to truck southwest. The ice cream and dairy company is opening a new store on Saturday, December 5th, in Levelland, Texas, about 30 miles west of Lubbock, where they recently opened five stores this year.

Customers will be able to grab breakfast first thing Saturday morning at 6 at the store located at 503 E. Hwy 114. This location is much like the Lubbock stores, featuring a very sleek and modern design with nearly 6,000 square feet inside with seating for about 80 guests and double drive-through windows.



“When we decided to start opening stores in Lubbock, we also knew that we wanted to expand to the surrounding area,” said Drew Braum, President & CEO of Braum’s. “Levelland was the perfect spot and this store will now be the farthest one to the southwest of our home base in Tuttle, OK.”



A sixth store is also set to open in Lubbock soon after the first of the year, just north of the 122nd & Quaker intersection.



Since the holidays are upon us, customers will be happy to hear that the new Braum’s has a full holiday ice cream lineup: Pumpkin, Gingerbread, Hot Chocolate, Peppermint, Peppermint Chocolate Chip, and Eggnog ice cream. And, it wouldn’t make sense not to offer two holiday sundaes combining some of our favorite holiday offerings: The Pecan Caramel Cinnamon Crumb Cake Fancy Sundae and the Peppermint Brownie Fancy Sundae!

The Fresh Market grocery section in the store also carries Braum’s famous traditional Eggnog in half gallons, along with holiday cakes, breads, bagels, and cookies baked fresh daily at Braum’s Bakery! Seasonal favorites include Cinnamon Crumb Cake, Cranberry Bread, Banana Nut Bread, Pumpkin Bread, Sugar Cookies, and Cranberry Pecan Bagels. Other goods include Apple Cranberry Pie, Pumpkin Pie, Pecan Pie, and let’s not forget Ice Cream Pies!

The newest location brings the total of Braum’s stores in operation to 290. All stores are located in a five-state area: Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas, Missouri, and Arkansas.

Braum’s features an old-fashioned ice cream fountain along with a grill area for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. This new store also has a large Fresh Market area with more than 100 fresh meats, fruits, vegetables, and fresh-from-the-farm dairy products.

About Braum’s

Bill and Mary Braum opened their first Braum’s store in 1968. The company is still family-owned and operated. For more information about Braum’s, go to www.braums.com.

