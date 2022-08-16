The following is a press release from the Levelland Chamber of Commerce:

LEVELLAND, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — On Wednesday, August 17 at 3:00 pm, representatives from Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) will be in Levelland to recognize the Levelland Chamber of Commerce as the recipient of the 2022 Go Texan Marketing Enhancement Grant in the amount of $5000. This program is designed to provide grant funds to Associate Go Texan partners who coordinate public festivals and events across the state that will promote GO TEXAN businesses, Texas made products and the overall GO TEXAN Program. Carol Faulkenberry, West Texas Marketing Representative for Texas Department of Ag will make presentation to Chamber of Commerce staff and Board of Directors at the Chamber of Commerce office at 1101 Avenue H in Levelland.

Mary Siders, President of the Levelland Chamber of Commerce said “receiving the grant allows the Chamber of Commerce to expand our marketing efforts for the Cotton & Crude Street Fair and Music Fest scheduled for September 17, 2022, in Levelland. This will allow us to invest more in the regional advertising efforts and therefore make more people aware of the annual festival hosted by the Chamber of Commerce. It’s a fun day for the entire family with a pancake breakfast, parade, street fair with multiple vendors, shopping at downtown merchants, great food, and free festival entertainment during the day.” Vendor applications are available online at www.levelland.com or by calling Levelland Chamber of Commerce 806-894-3157.

Gates will open for the ticketed evening concert at 6:30 pm with the South Plains College Jukebox opening for Will Bannister followed by Giovannie and the Hired Guns. Tickets and cooler passes are available at Outhousetickets.com.

Ty Gregory, Chair of the Chamber of Commerce board reiterated “additional funding is going to allow us to work at drawing a bigger crowd. We have scheduled entertainment all day and evening that will be appealing to multiple generations which creates for more involvement and engages future generations. The Chamber of Commerce Board has planned and worked diligently at enhancing our annual fundraising event for sustainability and growth. We are extremely excited about this partnership with GO TEXAN and look forward to our event in September.”

The Levelland Chamber of Commerce uses this festival as a fundraiser to promote its programs annually with the mission of creating and supporting economic opportunities and enhancing the quality of life for our residents.

