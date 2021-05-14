Levelland City Council to consider sanctuary city ordinance

LEVELLAND, Texas — The Levelland City Council will consider an ordinance that would outlaw abortion within city limits, the city announced Friday.

“It shall be unlawful for any person to procure or perform an abortion of any type and at any stage of pregnancy in the City of Levelland, Texas,” the ordinance said.

The City of Lubbock passed a similar ordinance in an election on May 1.

The Levelland City Council will consider the ordinance on Monday. Anyone wishing to make a public comment can do so at the start of the city council meeting at 6:00 p.m.

