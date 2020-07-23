Levelland City Hall closed due to employee testing positive for COVID-19

LEVELLAND, Texas — On Thursday, the Levelland City Hall announced it would close due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19, according to a press release post on the city of Levelland’s Facebook page.

The city said it would close to the public for the remainder of the business day Thursday and resume regular business hours on Friday, July 24.

The city said the doors will open back up to the public on August 10th.

The city said while the normal business hours will resume, they will be operating under the same conditions of Governor Greg Abbot’s stay-at-home order.

The city said utility bills, traffic tickets and court fines are still due.

The Levelland City Manager said those who are interested in services like park permits, drop-a-trailer requests, health permits and business inspections, can call for specific information and assistance.