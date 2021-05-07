Levelland City Hall evacuated for suspicious package

LEVELLAND, Texas — According to an eyewitness, the Levelland City Hall was evacuated for a mysterious package that was delivered there.

Levelland (Nexstar/Staff)

“It’s all been evacuated,” the eyewitness said. “Law enforcement and first responders are on scene.”

The Levelland Police Department confirmed a perimeter was set up and police were on scene. The call started at 11:36 a.m., police said.

Shortly after 1:00 p.m., the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office bomb squad arrived.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.