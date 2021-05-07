Levelland City Hall evacuated for suspicious package

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Levelland (Nexstar/Staff)

LEVELLAND, Texas — According to an eyewitness, the Levelland City Hall was evacuated for a mysterious package that was delivered there.

Levelland (Nexstar/Staff)

“It’s all been evacuated,” the eyewitness said. “Law enforcement and first responders are on scene.”

The Levelland Police Department confirmed a perimeter was set up and police were on scene. The call started at 11:36 a.m., police said.

Shortly after 1:00 p.m., the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office bomb squad arrived.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar