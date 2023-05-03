LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Levelland issued a statement regarding the resignation of its manager, Brandon Anderson, on Wednesday.

A press release said that Anderson was relocating to Kansas to be closer to his father and family and had accepted a position there.

The Levelland City Council announced it will convene on May 15 to officially receive Anderson’s resignation.

Read the full press release from the City of Levelland here:

The City of Levelland announces City Manager Brandon Anderson will be resigning his position

in order to accept a position in Kansas to be closer to his father and family.

Under Mr. Anderson’s leadership, Levelland has experienced remarkable progress and stands

poised for continued growth and prosperity. Notable achievements include the acquisition of 24

new residential lots in the Holly Heights Addition, with 10 lots already sold and four new houses

completed. Additionally, construction is underway for four more homes in the University Heights Addition, demonstrating the city’s commitment to expanding housing options for its

residents.

Furthermore, the city has made substantial strides in infrastructure development with the

commencement of a $20 million wastewater treatment plant project, which is underway. This

initiative will greatly enhance the city’s infrastructure capacity and support its expanding needs.

“The City of Levelland expresses its sincere gratitude to Brandon Anderson for his contributions

during his time as City Manager,” said Mayor Barbra Pinner. “The council wishes him the very

best in his future endeavors. As Levelland continues its journey toward progress, residents can be assured that the council remains committed to maintaining the city’s upward trajectory and

fostering a prosperous future for all.”

The Levelland City Council will convene on Monday, May 15, 2023, to officially receive Mr.

Anderson’s resignation. During this meeting, the council will also begin work on an action plan

outlining the next steps for the city’s administration and announce the appointment of an interim city manager.

For more information, contact Andréa Corley, City Secretary, City of Levelland, at 806-894-

0113.

End press release.