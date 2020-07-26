Levelland dealership honored with ‘Hometown Hero’ award from Ford Motor Company

DEERBORN, Michigan (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from Ford Motor Company:

Ford Motor Company at their Annual Select Dealer National Meeting recognized Annette Sykora and Patrick Sykora of Smith South Plains Ford Lincoln as “Hometown Hero’s” for their outstanding commitment to customers, community and employees. The Levelland, Texas Dealer Organization was one of only four US Dealership’s chosen by Ford to receive this Award.

For generations, Ford’s Dealers and their employees have played an important role in the communities they serve across the United States. With this Award, the Company seeks to spotlight those Dealers who have truly distinguished themselves among Ford’s Select Dealer network of nearly 1,700 US Dealers.

Annette and Patrick Sykora of Smith South Plains Ford Lincoln – Levelland, Texas

They have tirelessly supported the Levelland community through many philanthropic efforts including South Plains College, the Levelland Chamber of Commerce, the local First United Methodist Church, and Bill’s Backpacks – an organization dedicated to providing food supplies to children in need.

Annette and Patrick consistently mentor their staff – offering encouragement, counsel and opportunity to grow. This consistent consideration of their community and employees has not gone unnoticed –the Sykoras won the 2019 Levelland Business of the Year award. Annette is currently the Chairwoman of the NADA Foundation board – and was integral in the launch of the NADA Workforce Initiative – a nationwide mission to attract more technicians to Dealerships.

(Photo provided by Ford Motor Company)

(News release from Ford Motor Company)