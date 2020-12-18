Levelland doctor disciplined by medical board for problematic opioid prescribing

LEVELLAND, Texas — A Levelland doctor was disciplined by the Texas Medical Board for, “non-therapeutic prescribing” of opioids, according to a press release Friday.

Dr. Daniel Boris Hadzic, of Levelland, entered into an agreed order with the medical board December 4. Hadzic specializes in family medicine.

According to the release, Hadzic had “prescribed opioids and sedatives to a patient in increasing quantities,” without listing his reasons on the record. He also failed to order urine drug screens for the patient and did not check the prescriber database.

Hadzic was ordered to not treat patients for chronic pain and to refer any and all current chronic pain patients to appropriate specialists within 30 days. He was also ordered to not possess, administer, or prescribe Schedule II controlled substances in Texas.

Schedule II substances are drugs with a high potential for abuse, according to the Controlled Substances Act. Drugs categorized as Schedule II include narcotics such as oxycodone and fentanyl.

Hadzic was also ordered to complete 12 hours of training on treating pain within one year.