Levelland Early Settlers Day festival cancelled over COVID-19 concerns

LEVELLAND, Texas (Press Release) — The following is a press release from the Levelland Chamber of Commerce.

Every July, the Levelland Chamber of Commerce hosts the Early Settlers Day Festival. Due to the COVID 19 the Board of Directors made the decision in May to move the event to the fall date of September 19, 2020. However, the Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors today made the decision to cancel this year’s community festival due to ongoing pandemic concerns.

Mary Siders, President of the Chamber of Commerce said the board had lengthy conversations about our upcoming events for 2020 and determined it would be in the best interest of the community during this most unique time to cancel Early Settlers Day for this year. Siders said board members expressed concern in bringing thousands of people together. Issues included safety of the elderly Early Settlers the event honors, the hundreds of volunteers, vendors coming in from other communities and the overall safety of attendees.

Jim Mara, Chairman of the Board echoed Siders comments on reasons for cancellation. Mara noted that we are dealing with many unknowns at this time and as a Board of Directors we had to make this tough decision. Early Settlers Day is one of the Chamber of Commerce largest fundraisers and the impact will be measurable. However, Mara said there is no doubt in my mind that we will continue to do what Levelland does best and that is to think progressively and support each other during this COVID time.

