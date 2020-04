Bettye Taylor’s family planned a huge birthday party to mark her 70th birthday, but had to cancel it because of the Coronavirus.

Bettye’s daughter, Cullena Taylor, decided to throw her mother a birthday parade instead.

Taylor sat in a front yard wearing a birthday sash, waving and smiling as family and friends drove past, honking and yelling happy birthday.

Taylor cried happy tears and said it was her best birthday ever.

Taylor turned 70 years old on Thursday April, 16.