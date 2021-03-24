Levelland funeral director describes community impact after Henderson court appearance

Ricky Don Henderson, image from Taylor Co. Jail and Jeannie Quinn, image from Hockley Co. S.O.

LEVELLAND, Texas — On the same day Ricky Don Henderson made his initial court appearance for murder, a Levelland funeral director described the sense of devastation felt in the community following the death of Jeannie Quinn.

Henderson pleaded not guilty Wednesday to the 1993 murder of his wife Stephanie Meeks Henderson. While Henderson has not been formally charged in the 2018 death of Jeannie Quinn, he was publicly identified as the “person of interest” in her case.

Mike Box, a funeral director for Krestridge Funeral Home, is a longtime Levelland resident and has ties to both the Henderson family and the Quinn family.