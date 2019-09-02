Levelland homicide victim identified

Jeremy Atchison (Photo provided by the Hockley County Jail)

LEVELLAND, Texas — Police continue to investigate a homicide that happened over the weekend in Levelland.

According to the Levelland and Hockley County News-Press the victim was identified Monday as Jill Atchinson.

The suspect has been identified as Jeremy Atchinson, according to the newspaper.

According to jail records, Atchinson remains behind bars on a charge of capital murder and evading arrest.

His combined bond is set at $252,500.

If convicted, Atchinson faces life or the death penalty.

