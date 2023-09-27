LEVELLAND, Texas — Levelland will host the Petticoats on the Prairie vintage market on October 13 and October 14. The market will be hosted at the Mallet Event Center and Arena.

A press release said the market will host over 100 vendors all under one roof such as boutiques, furniture, antiques, art and handmade goods.

The shopping hours on October 13 will be from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and on October 14 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

A press release said admission at the door is $6 and children 12 and under get in free.