Levelland Intermediate School evacuated after threatening note

LEVELLAND, Texas — On Thursday, the Levelland Intermediate School was evacuated after threatening note was found in a restroom, according to a statement from the City of Levelland.

According to the statement, Levelland Independent School District will not dismiss class at this time. Parents are asked to await further instructions, the statement said.

The following is the full statement from the city’s Facebook page:

From Levelland Police Chief, Albert Garcia, has advised that Levelland Intermediate School has been evacuated after a threatening note was found in a restroom. LISD is NOT dismissing classes at this time, and parents are asked to await further instructions from LISD Skylert. We will post further information as it becomes available.

Updated statement as of 2 p.m.:

Update:: The Levelland Intermediate campus has been cleared, and students have been taken back to class.

According to authorities, a note was written on a bathroom wall indicating an explosive devise would detonate at 1pm. LISD followed a pre-determined evacuation plan, and all students, faculty and staff were evacuated safely. Law enforcement swept the building, and once they determined the building was safe, the building was re-opened.

The investigation into the threat is on-going.

Stick with EverythingLubbock.com as we continue to gather more information.