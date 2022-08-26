LUBBOCK, Texas — Friday morning at approximately 6:15 a.m., an 18-wheeler and Levelland school bus collided at the intersection of US 62/82 and Farm to Market Road 211, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The bus had been traveling eastbound on FM 211, when it failed to yield right-of-way to the truck, coming southbound on US 62/82, DPS said.

DPS said three people had sustained minor injuries and were being transported to the Brownfield hospital for check-ups.

No children were involved in the crash.