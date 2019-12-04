Levelland ISD sued for deadly collision involving school bus

LUBBOCK, Texas — The family of Ginger Barnes on Tuesday sued the Levelland ISD for a deadly collision involving a school bus.

The bus hit a pedestrian at about 6:30 a.m. on February 12 along Highway 114 (19th Street) along the far western edge of Lubbock, Lubbock Police said.

Levelland ISD said at the time that the bus was carrying 15 students to an extra-curricular activity. Levelland ISD also said at the time that no students were injured.

The lawsuit blamed the bus driver.

“Due to his negligent use and operation of the motor vehicle, he veered off the roadway and into the shoulder of the road striking and killing Ginger Barnes.”

The lawsuit seeks more than $100,000 in damages. EverythingLubbock.com reached out to Levelland ISD requesting comment. If the school district accepts the offer, this story will be updated.

At the time, the school district said, “The entire Levelland ISD community is deeply saddened by this event. The superintendent asks that we offer our prayers and support for the family of the pedestrian who was involved in this unfortunate accident.”

Levelland ISD Superintendent Jeff Northern released a statement acknowledging the lawsuit. He said Levelland ISD is reviewing the claims but does not comment on pending litigation.

