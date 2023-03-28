LEVELLAND, Texas — The Levelland Independent School District confirmed on Tuesday that the Intermediate School would not open for the 2023/24 school year.

Superintendent Becky McCutchen told EverythingLubbock.com that enrollment went down by more than 400 students since 2016. A press release from the school district stated that enrollment was expected to “continue to decline slightly for the next several years.”

McCutchen said the school district had to “make decisions that are fiscally responsible.”

The school’s building was built in 1938 and faced many issues. McCutchen said it’s a beautiful building that was “in dire need of upgrades.” Some of those upgrades included an HVAC replacement, new wiring, plumbing and a new roof. According to McCutchen, the estimated cost of repairs was more than $2 Million.

The press release said principals will start to meet with staff to figure out where they will go for the next school year.

“We’re working to make sure all current employees will have a job elsewhere,” McCutchen said. According to the press release, campuses were set to hold meetings with parents and students in the coming months.